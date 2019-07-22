close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 23, 2019

Four killed in different incidents

National

 
July 23, 2019

PESHAWAR: Two people were killed and three wounded in firing in the local vegetable market early Monday morning.

Police said Musa Khan and Irfanullah died on the spot while Shad Mohammad, Ali Mohammad and Karim Khan sustained injuries in firing after a clash between the two parties over a petty dispute. Meanwhile, a woman was killed when her brother opened fire inside a house in Yousufabad. Irfanullah died when after being hit by the train near Shahi Mehmankhana.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan