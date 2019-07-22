Four killed in different incidents

PESHAWAR: Two people were killed and three wounded in firing in the local vegetable market early Monday morning.

Police said Musa Khan and Irfanullah died on the spot while Shad Mohammad, Ali Mohammad and Karim Khan sustained injuries in firing after a clash between the two parties over a petty dispute. Meanwhile, a woman was killed when her brother opened fire inside a house in Yousufabad. Irfanullah died when after being hit by the train near Shahi Mehmankhana.