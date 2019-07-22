HBL and CRBC sign a MOU to collaborate on development of Rashakai SEZ

KARACHI: A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between HBL and China Road & Bridge Corporation (CRBC) on 19 July 2019 at the HBL office in Karachi. Under the MOU, both organizations will collaborate on development projects in Pakistan, especially the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

CRBC is the concessionaire of the Rashakai SEZ. HBL and CBRC will work towards the development of the Rashakai SEZ and attract international and domestic investors. HBL will also provide financial advisory and fund-raising services to the developer and potential investors. HBL will be the first bank to establish a branch in the Rashakai SEZ and the development of this zone will be an important step in the industrial progress of Pakistan.

This MOU marks another milestone in the partnership of HBL and CRBC, as both organizations are now working on projects not only in Pakistan but in other regional countries as well.***