Tue Jul 23, 2019
AFP
July 23, 2019

Iran dismantles CIA spy ring

AFP
July 23, 2019

TEHRAN: Iran arrested 17 suspects and sentenced some to death after dismantling a CIA spy ring, an official said Monday, as tensions soar between the Islamic republic and the United States.

US President Donald Trump dismissed the report as "totally false". Security agencies "successfully dismantled a (CIA) spy network," the head of counter-intelligence at the Iranian intelligence ministry, whose identity was not revealed, told reporters in Tehran."Those who deliberately betrayed the country were handed to the judiciary... some were sentenced to death and some to long-term imprisonment."The suspects were arrested between March 2018 and March 2019.

