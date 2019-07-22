tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan is a dangerous country for journalists and media workers to be able to freely express their views without censorship.
The freedom of the press is being muzzled under the guise of calling it treasonous and the fate of media channels is being put at jeopardy. The voices of our citizens are being suppressed when we should be free to speak up about our issues like in other democratic nations.
Mannan Samad
Lahore
Mannan Samad
Lahore