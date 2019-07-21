Rainy spell to continue amid landslide fears

Islamabad: Amid landslide warning, The Met Office has forecast that the current monsoon rainfall in upper and central parts of the country is likely to continue for a few days.

According to weathermen, seasonal low lies over western Balochistan, while weak moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating in the central parts of the country.

The moderate monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to continue.

"Under the influence of this weather system, more wind-thunderstorm/rains (isolated moderate to heavy falls) are expected at scattered places in Kashmir, Islamabad, Hazara, Rawal-pindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Faisalabad divisions and at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Zhob, Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan and Sukkur divisions during the period," a Met Office official said.

The weatherman warned that the possibility of landslides in Hazara division and Azad Jammu and Kashmir couldn't be ruled out during the period due to persistent rains. He warned all authorities concerned to remain vigilant during the period.