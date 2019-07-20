Pakistani gets Japanese award for promotion of education

Islamabad : The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has announced that the Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendations (JFMC) 2019 has been awarded to President of the Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) Lahore, Dr. Ghazala Irfan and MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan (MAAP) in recognition of their significant contributions towards the promotion of cultural and educational relations between Japan and Pakistan.

Every year, the JFMC are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields, to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas. The Commendations also aim to promote understanding and support of the Japanese public for the activities of the recipients.

Dr. Ghazala Irfan has worked selflessly and with full dedication to promote Japan-Pakistan cultural relations and the Government of Japan greatly values her services in this regard. The association has played an essential role and it has acted as a bridge of friendship and goodwill between the two countries. MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan, (Association of Pakistani alumni’s of Japanese universities) has been awarded the Commendation for promoting the educational linkages between Japan and Pakistan as an organisation.

Ambassador of Japan, Kuninori Matsuda, congratulated the Pakistani recipients of the JFMC for this year and said this prestigious award is the acknowledgement of the recipient’s efforts and dedication towards enhanced people-to-people interaction and cultural and educational exchanges are the basis to further strengthen Japan-Pakistan relations.