LRC’s summer meeting to have 8 races today

LAHORE: The 12th summer meeting of Lahore Race Club (LRC) will have eight races in total with one of them being the Moon Soon Cup which is going to be organized on Sunday (July 21).

The only cup race of the day will be conducted after the organization of seven Montreaux Plate races. As all the plate races which are of different classes and divisions will be of 900 metres distance while the cup race is of a mile’s run. The opening race of the day is a maiden run of nine selected ponies while the cup race has a field of six class VI horses, which have several wins under their belt so the competition will be quite tough.

To start the day the opening race is of Montreaux Plate of Class-VII and Division-V horses which are taking the race track for the first time with no one being the favouirte. The participating ponies are Navel Officer, Golden Beauty, Mohni Queen, Lahori Badshah, Princess Poma, Khan Gul and Nabeel Choice.

Second race favourite for win is Beach Beauty, place Magic and fluke Hockey Star while others are Lovey Dovey, Zahid Love, Dil De Ruba, Naroobi, Successful, Sheba and Lovely Poma.

Third race favourite for win is Noor-e-Sehar, place King Queen and fluke Bau Jee while others are Turab Prince, Golden Stamp, Zil Prince, Good Action, Nice Moon and Neeli The Great.

Fourth race favourite for win is LaIa Rukh, place Nice One and fluke Piyari Malangni while others are Moman Princess, Tell Me, Easy Baby, War Of Will, Madiha, Full Moon, Meri Sahiba, and Chan Punjabi.

Fifth race favourite for win is Jan-e-Fida, place Golden Apple and fluke Neeli De Malika while others are Faizi Choice, Buzkushi, Serene One, Afzaal Choice, She, Big Foot and Believe Me.

Sixth race favourite for win is Wahab Choice, place Banjo and fluke Helena while others are Bright Gold, Blue Max, Chamak, Wali Choice and Natalia.

Seventh race favourite for win is Kastoori, place Salam-e-Dera and fluke Keep It Up while others are Qamar Choice, Prince of Lion and Missing My Love.

Eighth is The Moon Soon race and favourite for win here is Prince Albert, place Gondal Prince and fluke Madhuri Dixit while others are Cup Goldee, Sparking and Candle.