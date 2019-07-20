Steps being taken for welfare of masses: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Cantonment General Hospital.

Additional Director General Military Lands and Cantonments Dr Muhammad Naeem Chaudhry, Director Peshawar Rana Khalil Ahmed, Station Commander Nowshera Brigadier Nazir Hussain Khan, Chief Executive Cantonment Board Nowshera Irfan Ahmed, Member Provincial Assembly Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, Mian Khaliqur Rehman, Idrees Khattak and Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Petroleum, Natural Resources and Water and Power Dr Imran Khattak were also present on the occasion.

Dr Muhammad Naeem Chaudhry and Brigadier Nazir Hussain gave a detailed presentation to the defence minister on the construction of the hospital and cantonment beautification project.

Pervez Khattak lamented that whoever came to power in the past always focused on personal ends rather than doing something tangible for the people. He said that his party always valued public mandate whether in the government or opposition. The defence minister said the past rulers plundered the exchequer and did nothing for the welfare of the masses.

He said the government was taking measures to check the price-hike that had adversely affected the people.