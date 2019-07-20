close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MP
Mushtaq Paracha
July 21, 2019

Steps being taken for welfare of masses: Khattak

National

MP
Mushtaq Paracha
July 21, 2019

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Cantonment General Hospital.

Additional Director General Military Lands and Cantonments Dr Muhammad Naeem Chaudhry, Director Peshawar Rana Khalil Ahmed, Station Commander Nowshera Brigadier Nazir Hussain Khan, Chief Executive Cantonment Board Nowshera Irfan Ahmed, Member Provincial Assembly Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, Mian Khaliqur Rehman, Idrees Khattak and Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Petroleum, Natural Resources and Water and Power Dr Imran Khattak were also present on the occasion.

Dr Muhammad Naeem Chaudhry and Brigadier Nazir Hussain gave a detailed presentation to the defence minister on the construction of the hospital and cantonment beautification project.

Pervez Khattak lamented that whoever came to power in the past always focused on personal ends rather than doing something tangible for the people. He said that his party always valued public mandate whether in the government or opposition. The defence minister said the past rulers plundered the exchequer and did nothing for the welfare of the masses.

He said the government was taking measures to check the price-hike that had adversely affected the people.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan