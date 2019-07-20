Still a lot to be done under accountability, says Sh Rasheed

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said still a lot was left to be done under the process of accountability.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the prime agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government was to recover looted money from all culprits. “JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman first demanded PM Imran Khan’s resignation and has now come to the Senate chairman. Some people keep relations on both sides of the wicket.”

“Big foreign companies are ready to invest in railway workshops. People will be employed on contracts to improve the department. Five new trains will be run soon and employees’ salaries will be increased by 10 per cent after six months. I have taken notice of train delays. Problems are being faced after hike in petroleum and dollar prices,” he said.

“The deficit of the Pakistan Railways has been reduced by Rs 5 billion. The encroachments on railways’ lands will soon be demolished,” he said, adding that all trains would be upgraded. He said he issued instructions to regularize TLA workers in Railways and washing line workers will be made regular before Eid. Members of Railway Palm will get more facilities. “We have to decide about it in 90 days. International companies have shown interest in the project. We have formed a committee consisting of five members that will shape matters of Royal Palm,” he said.