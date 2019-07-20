close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2019

Khokhar expects sizeable sponsorship for National Hockey C’ship

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2019

KARACHI: The 65th Air Marshal Noor Khan National Hockey Championship will commence here at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium from Tuesday.

As many as 20 teams divided in four groups will be vying for the title.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar said that details regarding the prize money and other incentives will be announced in the coming days.

“We will decide about the cash prizes and other incentives in next couple of days,” he said.

“We are expecting sizable sponsorship from the private sector. We are trying to conduct the tournament in a befitting manner,” he added.

Meanwhile, teams continue to reach the city to feature in the championship. Navy, Mari Petroleum Limited, SSGC, NBP, PIA, Punjab and Sindh squads have arrived, while the remaining outfits will arrive on Sunday (today).

