Cop martyred during apparent mugging bid

A police sub-inspector was martyred when he was targeted by unidentified armed assailants near the Super Highway on the night between Friday and Saturday.

The incident took place in Wazir Goth in the Ahsanabad area within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station.

The sub-inspector, 55-year-old Ghulam Qadir Sher, son of Abdul Majeed, was critically wounded after being shot multiple times. He was taken to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Reacting to the information, a heavy contingent of law enforcers, including the police and Rangers, reached the site and started investigations. According to SHO Chaudhry Aslam, the deceased was posted to the Ahsanabad police post and he lived in the same area where he was targeted.

The police said the sub-inspector was on his way to a police post in plainclothes when unidentified persons shot him. They added that the investigators did not find his wallet with him.

Police officials suspect that he might have been killed for offering resistance during an attempted mugging. However, the police are also considering other angles in the investigations.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident and ordered the police to arrest the culprits. A case was registered and further investigations are under way.

Funeral prayers for the deceased sub-inspector were offered at the Police Headquarters, Garden. A large number of police officials attended the funeral prayers besides the family members, relatives and friends. The body was later sent to Nawabshah, the deceased’s hometown, for burial.