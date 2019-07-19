KP to host All-Pakistan Brig Hamidi Hockey

ISLAMABAD: President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Hockey Association Zahir Shah revealed hosting of All-Pakistan Brig (rtd) Hamidi Memorial Hockey Tournament to pay tributes to 1960 Rome Olympics gold medal winning team captain.

Talking to The News, Zahir Shah admitted that Brig (rtd) Hamidi’s services for Pakistan sports especially for hockey are second to none. “He has served the game of hockey first as a player and later as an administrator. Considering his services for the game, we have decided to hold tournament in his name. His death is indeed is a big loss to hockey fraternity.” He said chairman KP Hockey Saeed Khan tabled the idea of holding the tournament in the name of Brig (rtd) Hamidi and everyone supported that.

Commenting on the popularity of the game in the province, Zahir Shah said that over 100 clubs are actively pursuing the game of hockey in the province. “Besides Peshawar district, Haripur, Kohat and Bannu could well be considered as the nurseries of the game in the province.”