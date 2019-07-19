Torghar admin to rebuild bridge

MANSEHRA: The district administration Torghar has announced to rebuild Judbah-Kabulgram suspension bridge after residents of both sides threatened to launch agitation against the provincial government.

“The residents of Torghar and its neighbouring Kabulgram have gathered in Judbah to hold a protest demonstration but in the meantime district nazim called us to hold a jirga and announced to rebuild this bridge,” Zahid Khan, a local elder told reporters.

The Judbah-Kabulgram suspension bridge, which links Torghar with Malakand division through Indus River was destroyed in a windstorm some three weeks ago. As a result, the passenger vehicles cannot cross Torghar and Kabaulgram in Shangla district.

The jirga held in Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar, was attended, among others, by district nazim Dilroz Khan, former tehsil nazim Shangla Nazir Khan, Zahid Khan and Ghulam Khan. Dilroz Khan told the jirga that he would spare funds for the rebuilding of the bridge.