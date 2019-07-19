close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2019

Rs250m budget presented in Mansehra tehsil council

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2019

MANSEHRA: Tehsil Nazim Kundar Hassainzai tehsil Shahzad Shah presented a tax-free budget of Rs250 million in the council on Friday.

“We have also received our outstanding arrears from the Provincial Finance Commission Award which would also be utilised for the development schemes,” he Shah told the council. Said Mohammad Khan presided over the session. The tehsil nazim said the budgetary allocation except Rs23 million earmarked for salaries would be spent on development projects. “We have not imposed any tax as we want to give maximum relief to people lot,” he said. The budget would be approved in the next session after the debate by councillors next week.

