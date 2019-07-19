Police say three arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: The police on Friday claimed to have arrested three drug smugglers and seized ice and heroin from them, a senior police officer said.

Speaking at a news conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Sajjad Khan said that acting on a tip-off, a police party headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Hoti Police Station, Muqadam Khan established a road barrier and signalled a motorbike to stop.

During the search, the police recovered 2kg ice and 1kg hashish packed in sweets box.

The DPO added that three drug smugglers identified as Abbas, Mohammad Fayyaz and Ghulam Mustafa hailing from Mandani area of Charsadda were arrested. He added that the arrestees used to smuggle narcotics from one district to another and also had links with people outside the country.