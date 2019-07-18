Ombudsman directs maximum relief for complainants

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has accentuated upon Investigating Officers of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat to provide maximum relief to complainants. He showed complete satisfaction on disposal of complaints.

The Federal Ombudsman was chairing a meeting of Investigation Officers and other officers to review thesis of Investigation work. He directed the Investigation Officers to recommend disciplinary action in those cases where serious maladministration has been found. He further directed to organise meetings with major federal government agencies to address systemic issues, so that maximum relief should be provided to people at their end. He also advised that attendance level of representation by agencies before the Investigating Officer must be of senior level. He directed to issue directions to all agencies to appoint a Focal Person of higher rank to correspond with the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat.

He also directed the Investigating Officers of regional offices to frequently visit districts and tehsils to hear complaints of public under Outreach Complaint Resolution Programme.

Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, Senior Adviser while giving a presentation informed that 34,157 cases were registered from January to June, 2019. While giving a comparison, he informed that 8.31% cases were registered more in the first six months of 2019 than 2018. Whereas, Shahidullah Baig Senior Adviser Implementation informed that 12,146 cases were forwarded for implementation out of which 9685 cases have been implemented in letter & spirit and 2461 cases of complex nature were pending for implementation. The Ombudsman directed to clear pendency in shortest possible time. The Ombudsman ordered to establish facilitation desks for complainants’ at all regional offices so that the uneducated complainants could be facilitated in a better way. He also directed to work more aggressively on awareness campaign, as the current year is being celebrated as the year of awareness.