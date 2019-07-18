Japan promise to lift game at world swim

GWANGJU, South Korea: Japan’s swimmers have promised to lift their game at next week’s world championships to lift the spirits of ailing team mate Rikako Ikee in her battle with leukaemia.

The 19-year-old poster girl for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was diagnosed with the illness earlier this year and is continuing treatment back in Tokyo.

Asian champion Yui Ohashi, one of Japan’s biggest medal hopes in South Korea after taking silver in the 200 metres individual medley two years ago, insisted Thursday that Ikee was on the mind of all the swimmers.

“It’s a huge blow that Rikako can’t be here to fight with us but she’s battling hard too,” Ohashi told AFP.

“Hopefully she can see us giving it everything to produce the kind of results that will give her courage and the added motivation — that I’m sure she already has — to return to competition.”

Ikee shot to fame at last year’s Asian Games where she captured a record six gold medals.

But she tweeted in February that she had been diagnosed with leukaemia after experiencing problems during a training camp in Australia.

Japan’s swim queen would have been a favourite to win 2020 Olympic gold in the 100 metres butterfly and a serious medal contender in the 200m freestyle in her home city.

Japanese coaches in Gwangju have spoken to the athletes about Ikee, revealed head coach Norimasa Hirai the morning after arriving in South Korea.

“Coach (Yoji) Suzuki has said in meetings it was important to fight hard for Rikako too,” said Hirai.