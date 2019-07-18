NAB arrests two ex-BCCI presidents

BAHAWALPUR: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan Thursday arrested two former presidents of Bahawlpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) over their involvement in a fraud in housing schemes in Bahawalpur.

The officials of NAB arrested Sheikh Abbas Raza and Chaudhry Abdul Jabbar. Abbas Raza was produced in the court that remanded him in NAB custody for three days. The NAB kept their arrest secret. According to sources, both the accused are arrested for their involvement in a housing societies scam.

On July 15, NAB Multan team recorded the statements of complainants regarding illegal housing schemes in the jurisdiction of Bahawlpur Municipal Corporation.

10 INJURED SCUFFLE AT HOSPITAL: Ten people who suffered injuries in fist-fighting Thursday scuffled at tehsli headquarters (THQ) hospital, Khanpur.

Ten people of two rival groups of Mauza Gallka of tehsil Khanpur were brought to the hospital after they sustained injuries in the fist-fighting over a dispute of family land on Tuesday evening.

The hospital administration has asked the police to take action against the persons who violated the sanctity of the hospital.