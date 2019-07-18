Benn Partnership Centre gets Queen’s award

RUGBY: The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Timothy Cox, came on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen to present the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services to The Benn Partnership Centre.

According to a statement issued by Councillor Dr James Shera here, founding director Shera was invited as a guest of honour and spoke on the work and contribution that the Benn Partnership staff and volunteers had been making towards job opportunities and social and cultural adjustment to Rugby’s diverse communities.

Shera thanked the Lord Lieutenant for coming to Rugby to present the award to the centre, based in Benn Ward, which he represented over the last 36 years.

Warwickshire Deputy Lord Lieutenant Dr Eric Wood, County Council Chair Nicola Davies and Rugby Mayor Councillor Bill Lewis also attended, in addition to past mayors, county and borough councillors and distinguished leaders from diverse faiths and communities.

Staff and volunteers were entertained and had a meal together after the ceremony and Shera thanked them all for making the centre “a beacon of hope and aspiration for all”.