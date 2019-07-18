Shutdown in Baramulla against youth’s killing

ISLAMABAD: A complete shutdown was observed in Baramulla district of occupied Kashmir on Thursday to mourn the killing of a youth by Indian troops.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth, Adnan Channa, during a cordon and search operation in Gund Brath area of Sopore town of the district the other day.

All shops and business establishments remained closed in Baramulla, while a thin movement of private vehicles was witnessed on the roads. Scores of people visited the residence of the slain youth to offer condolence to the bereaved family.

The occupation authorities also ordered closure of degree colleges in Baramulla to prevent students from holding protests against the killing of the youth.