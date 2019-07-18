close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2019

Man robbed

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2019

DASKA: A man was deprived of Rs 2 million here on Thursday. Murtaza and his friend drew Rs 2 million from a bank. When they reached near Mohallah Hajipura two bandits intercepted them and snatched the cash.

FOUR DRUG PEDDLERS HELD: Circle police Thursday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered charas from their possession. On a tip-off, the police raided a locality and arrested Yaqub with 1,320 gram charas, Tanveer with 1,280 gram charas, Imran with 280 gram charas and Naseer with 1,400 gram charas. Police have registered cases against the accused.

WOMAN DROWNS: A mentally disturbed woman drowned in a canal on Thursday. Tahira Bibi, 50, jumped into MR Link Canal near village Motra and drowned.

