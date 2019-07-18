Aisam, Gonzalez crash out of Hall of Fame Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez crashed out of Hall of Fame Open in Newport, USA, on Thursday. The top seeds Aisam and Gonzalez, ranked 55th and 51st, respectively, were stunned by the unseeded American duo of Bradley Klahn and Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-7(4-7), 12-14 in the first round. Aisam had won this championship in 2015 and 2017.