SC seeks report on status of Korangi Quarters land by Monday

The Karachi registry of the Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to the Katchi Abadis land director, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation commissioner and others, with the order to file their comments with regard to the status of a Korangi Quarters land.

Hearing a petition pertaining to the allotment of a land in Korangi 3½, the SC’s two-member bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed inquired about the status of the land of Korangi Quarters.

Residents of the area said in the petition that they had been living in the locality since the past 45 years, adding that challans were issued to them by the KMC’s Katchi Abadis Department in 1997. They requested that the court restrain the KMC from evicting them from their houses. The KMC’s counsel told the bench that the petitioners had been residing on a piece of land that was allocated for the KMC officers’ quarters.

The court, however, asked how Katchi Abadis challans were issued if the land in question was the property of the KMC. The top court directed the KMC commissioner, the land director of the Katchi Abadis Department of the municipal body and others to submit their replies by Monday.