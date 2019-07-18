PTI shows solidarity with protesting nurses

PTI’s parliamentarians have showed solidarity with the nurses whose march towards the Sindh Chief Minister House was dispersed violently by the police who used water canons and batons.

At a press conference held at the Insaf House Karachi, PTI MPAs Saeed Afridi, Raza Azhar, Arsalan Taj and Rabistan Khan said that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sindh government had finally exposed their true colours by torturing peaceful protestors, most of whom were women. They said that the PPP’s Sindh government was primarily responsible for the police’s atrocious treatment of the nurses, who were peacefully demanding a wage increase and restoration of service structure. They added that this only served to highlight how PPP was against the peaceful assemblies of people.

“It is intolerable and condemnable and the PTI stands with the protesting nurses,” Afridi said, adding that every citizen had the right to raise their voice, and the PPP’s brutality was unjustified and inhumane.

He claimed that the Sindh government was not fulfilling its promises to the nurses, and that was why they had sought the PTI’s assistance. Taj said PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari portrayed himself as a campaigner for human rights but the government of his party tortured peaceful protesters.