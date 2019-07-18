PTCL clarification

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) spokesperson clarified on Thursday that the provision for taxation has been increased by 209 percent against the same period last year. When asked about its reasons, the CFO said that PTCL group opted for Group Taxation under the Income Tax Law in the same period of last year, which reduced the tax provision, with no further impacts accruing this year and resultantly the tax provisions were back to normal.