Man kills wife in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A man Wednesday killed his nurse wife and threw her body in a nearby canal in Chak126/RB.(Salar Wala), Faisalabad. Muhammad Umer murdered his wife Huma Liaquat allegedly in a cruel way. The parents of the nurse staged a demonstration on the main road of Salar Wala against the killing. They set fire to tyres and blocked traffic for more than an hour. They demanded immediate arrest of the killer. Later, on the assurance of the SHO of the relevant police station they dispersed.

APCA TO CONTINUE STRIKE: Central; president of All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Haji Muhammad Irshad Chaudhry Wednesday vowed continuing protest across the country till the acceptance of the demands of clerks. Addressing a protest meeting of the clerks held at Kaleem Shaheed Park, main Ghulam Muhammadabad Road, Irshad said the government had levied new taxes but did not increase salaries and other fringe benefits of clerks and other low-grade staff. He demanded immediate increase in salaries of clerks and other staff of various government departments. APCA provincial deputy secretary General Chaudhry Abdul Aziz Bhatti, divisional chairman Rana Sajad Ahmad and executive committee members Shahbaz Ahmad, Mian Nasir, Zeeshan Ahmad and Zaib Ali also spoke and urged the protesters to forge unity and discipline in their ranks to get their just demands accepted by the government.

2 die in accidents: Two people, including a woman, died in separate road accidents on Wednesday. Motorcyclist Abdul Ghaffar died when another motorcyclist hit him on Samundri Road near a godown. A married woman of Chak 233 was travelling with her nephew on a motorcycle when a speeding rickshaw hit them leaving her dead on the spot.

MAN COMMITS SUICIDE: A man of Chak 236/RB committed suicide here on Wednesday. Shamsul Haq, an employee of the Ayub Research Institute, was upset over some domestic issues and swallowed poisonous pills and died on the way to hospital.