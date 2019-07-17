PCB says Inzi’s services no more required: Inzamam quits as chief selector

LAHORE: Chairman Selection Committee Inzamam-ul-Haq Wednesday announced he will not be seeking extension to his contract when it expires on July 31. His announcement came after he was told by the Pakistan Cricket Board that his services as chief selector are no more required, it was learnt here.

Inzamam was appointed chief selector in April 2016. During his time, the Pakistan cricket team peaked to No.1 in the ICC Test rankings in August 2016, won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and topped the T20I rankings for the first time in November 2017. Pakistan have been sitting on top of the T20I tree since January 2018.

Inzamam’s last assignment was the selection of the Pakistan cricket team for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 where the 1992 champions missed out on a semi-final spot on net run-rate after starting the tournament ranked seventh. Sarfraz Ahmed-led side finished with 11 points (five wins, three defeats, and one no-result) but failed to progress to the semifinals due to a poorer net run-rate. Pakistan are presently ranked sixth in ODIs and seventh in Tests.

Inzamam-ul-Haq said: “After more than three years as Chair of the Pakistan Men’s Selection Committee, I have decided not to seek a renewal of my contract. With the ICC World Test Championship, due to get under way in September, the ICC T20 World Cup in 2020 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, I believe it is the right time for the Pakistan Cricket Board to appoint a new chief selector who can bring new ideas and fresh thinking.

“I spoke to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and Managing Director Wasim Khan on Monday and conveyed my decision to them separately. I also thanked them for backing and supporting the selection committee since taking over the reins of Pakistan cricket.” “The Pakistan cricket team has come a long way since the departures of stalwarts like Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan in May 2017 and is now destined for improved results as the youngsters have grown in experience and stature. They are now ready to excel and perform consistently across the three formats.”

During Inzamam’s tenure, players such as Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, M Abbas, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Shinwari made their international debuts while Babar Azam rose to prominence as Pakistan’s batting mainstay across all three formats.

“It has been a pleasure to see these players grow and make names for themselves in international cricket. I will follow their progress with interest because I firmly believe these players have all the ingredients to take the Pakistan cricket team to greater heights.

“The team could have performed better during my time than the results reflect and I may have inadvertently overlooked some potentially deserving players, but I have always had the best interests of Pakistan cricket foremost in my heart. I hope passionate Pakistan cricket fans will understand and can see this in my decisions.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow selectors, who worked tireless behind the scenes, as well as captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and coach Mickey Arthur. I think we worked very well as a group, stayed together in difficult times, and continued to collectively move in the same direction. “I wish the new chief of the selection committee and the Pakistan cricket teams all the best in what will be exciting but competitive times in international cricket.”

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani paid tribute to Inzi saying that he is one of the icons of Pakistan cricket who has served his country passionately both as a player and as a Chief Selector. During his tenure as Chief Selector, we have seen the emergence of many talented young cricketers. “I would like to thank Inzamam for the leadership he provided to the group and the cricket knowledge he brought to one of the most critical roles in cricket.”

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan said: “Inzamam leaves behind a legacy on which Pakistan cricket can thrive. We wish him all the best and I have no doubt that he will continue to contribute to Pakistan cricket in the future.

“As part of our commitment to transparency and professionalism, PCB will advertise the chief selector’s role and will carry out a thorough recruitment process. We look forward to appointing Inzamam’s successor in the coming weeks.”