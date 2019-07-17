close
Thu Jul 18, 2019
July 18, 2019

Trump hails JuD chief’s arrest

Top Story

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed the arrest of proscribed Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed believed to be the mastermind of the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks, who had been declared a global terrorist by Washington.

“After a ten-year search, the so-called ‘mastermind’ of the Mumbai Terror attacks has been arrested in Pakistan. Great pressure has been exerted over the last two years to find him!” Trump tweeted.

