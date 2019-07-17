Doctors, health workers launch Grand Health Alliance for rights

PESHAWAR: The doctors and health workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday joined hands by merging two major associations to collectively work for their rights in the province.

“It is hereby communicated that by merging of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Doctor Council (KPDC) and Health Employees Coordination Council (HECC), a new alliance with the name of Grand Health Alliance (GHA) has been formed with the intention to safeguard service rights of the health employees in the province,” it was stated in a press release issued after a joint meeting of office-bearers of the two associations.

They decided that any future communications with regard to Regulatory Health Authority (RHA), and District Health Authority (DHA) and the alleged irregularities and disputes in the medical and teaching institutions and issues with the health minister, implementation of Supreme Court judgments, Dr Nausherwan Burki and allied issues would be handled by the same organisation. About a meeting with of Chief Minster Mahmood Khan with KPDC (now GHA) held on May 21, where several decisions were taken for implementation by Health Department, the GHA leadership appreciated constitution of ministerial committee. “And at the same time would also like to point out that in the same meeting constitution of another committee regarding issues of MTIs irregularities/ flaws was also agreed. It is, therefore, requested that the second committee as per decision in the subject meeting may also be notified forthwith,” the GHA leadership demanded of the government in the meeting.

They appreciated the efforts of the KP government for the constitution of the ministerial committee for addressing the grievances/ concerns of health employees on the proposed draft of DHA and RHA.

Apart from three ministers, members from the Health Department have also been nominated to assist the committee.

“We would like to point out that the GHA, being the major stakeholder on the subject, maybe given representation to attend the meetings of the committee so that stance of health employees may also be incorporated in the legislation,” the GHA leadership demanded.