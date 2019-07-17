DC, CPO issue orders for resolving public issues

Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Chuadary Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Task Force Overseas Pakistanis District Rawalpindi Chairman Basit Hashmi and CPO Rawalpindi Rana Faisal gave an ear to 25 complaints related to police, TMOs, anti-corruption, fake housing schemes, RDAs and excise department and issued necessary orders at the spot.

DC Rawalpindi said that special courts have been established to pursue the cases of overseas and solve them promptly so all concerned departments are directed to furnish their application at earliest as no slackness will be endured in this respect. He directed to hold fortnightly meetings at Tehsil level as well in order to ensure maximum facilitation. He further added that main objective of commission is not only re-dressing the complaints but to facilitate the citizens in every possible manner to welcome them in mainstream and encourage them for investing in their own country.