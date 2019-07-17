115 land record centres by Dec-end: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar has said to provide a land ‘Fard’ and agri loans to growers, the Board of Revenue (BoR) will sign an MoU in a month with 23 commercial banks which would have an easy access to land record of farmers, adding 115 new land record centres are being established by the end of December for early computerisation of agriculture land record.

Talking to the media, the minister said the farmers would have not to visit land record centres. Now they would get a Fard from a nearby bank by paying nominal fee, he added. He said there are 142 land record centres functional at present who are actively working for computerisation of agriculture land of the province.

He said to dispose of state land on profit an effective lease policy is under way which would soon be presented to the provincial cabinet for seeking its approval. The minister observed that sites of petrol pumps set up on state land were leased by the previous governments to their dear ones on throwaway rates whereas the present government has collected millions of rupees by auctioning these sites in a transparent manner.

The minister said BoR is going to purchase 20 new mobile vans having latest technology to provide facilities relating to Fard to farmers on their doorsteps.