Alhamra organises Hawa-e-Taza

LAHORE: Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) Wednesday organised “Hawa-e-Taza” an evening with the students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, at Alhamra Arts Council, the Mall.

In the show, some 20 students performed their immense talent to the public including vocals, music instruments and singing performances and got a huge round of applause from the people.

The Hawa-e-Taza proved to be highly productive as a great number of students participated in the event some of the students who had exceptional voice gathered a lot of attention and appreciation.

All the performers got lots of appreciation from the audience and Alhamra’s authorities, especially a singer, Shazia Khan, kept the audience spellbound by her great singing accompanied by live orchestra. Singing participant including Iman Fatima, Abdul-Jabbar, Narshah, Tehseen, Hasnain Zafar, and Hadia, sang greatly and received loads of appreciation from the audience. The performances of Tabla, flute, keyboard, guitar and other musical instruments rocked the audience and decorated the evening.

Alhamra Chairman Touqeer Nasir said this musical evening was one of the efforts of Lahore Arts Council for the promotion of art and culture and to promote the image of Pakistan as an art loving country.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan explained his vision towards the cultural activities at Alhamra saying that we arranged this evening for the students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts to exhibit their talent. The most informative and important aspects of Alhamra is the provision of a rich cultural environment to our young and amateur artists and students who had just begun learning arts professionally.

As far as this evening is concerned, “I believe that emotional and mental development is very much important for our youth. Therefore, Alhamra through the medium of acting, dancing, singing and painting remained successful in engaging youth in different activities so they could be able to represent experiences that are hard to verbalise,” he added.

In the cloudy weather the musical event “Hawa-e-Taza” became a super charm for the students who gave their performances while singing to a live orchestra. The evening turned the Alhamra into an exciting and boomed place as one could see scores of people adoring the event.