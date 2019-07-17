tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan is gradually gaining importance in the region as more and more world leaders are duly appreciating our positive role in maintaining peace efforts in war-torn Afghanistan. Our PM is visiting friendly countries to make strong bonds with them and ensure peace with our allies.
In my opinion, our leaders are committed to making a concerted effort towards turning Pakistan into a strong nation despite our current economic crisis. I would like to thank our leaders for what good they have managed to do and hope that they can achieve much more given time and our goodwill.
Mohammad Z Rifat
Lahore
