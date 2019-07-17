Stability

Pakistan is gradually gaining importance in the region as more and more world leaders are duly appreciating our positive role in maintaining peace efforts in war-torn Afghanistan. Our PM is visiting friendly countries to make strong bonds with them and ensure peace with our allies.

In my opinion, our leaders are committed to making a concerted effort towards turning Pakistan into a strong nation despite our current economic crisis. I would like to thank our leaders for what good they have managed to do and hope that they can achieve much more given time and our goodwill.

Mohammad Z Rifat

Lahore