Wed Jul 17, 2019
July 18, 2019

Stability

July 18, 2019

Pakistan is gradually gaining importance in the region as more and more world leaders are duly appreciating our positive role in maintaining peace efforts in war-torn Afghanistan. Our PM is visiting friendly countries to make strong bonds with them and ensure peace with our allies.

In my opinion, our leaders are committed to making a concerted effort towards turning Pakistan into a strong nation despite our current economic crisis. I would like to thank our leaders for what good they have managed to do and hope that they can achieve much more given time and our goodwill.

Mohammad Z Rifat

Lahore

