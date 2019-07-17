close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
July 18, 2019

Library education

Newspost

 
July 18, 2019

Public libraries play an indispensable role in education and exploring the vast realms of imagination. Libraries are priceless but unfortunately, Quetta has few libraries and those that exist are chronically underfunded and outdated. Quetta's Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Library is unable to accommodate its patrons.

People are compelled to sit and study on the floor of the library as there are no seating accommodations. The concerned authorities must look into this matter in order to ensure a peaceful and convenient environment for its patrons.

Mannan Samad

Lahore

