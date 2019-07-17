tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Engineers of federal departments Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the Multan press club, demanding allocation of technical allowance, better services and improvement in salary structure and an end to discrimination.
All Pakistan Engineers Association (APEA) organised the demonstration and engineers of Mepco, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Radio, NHA and PIA, especially of National Transmission and Dispatch Company participated in the protest.
