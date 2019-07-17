close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
July 18, 2019

Technical allowance

National

 
July 18, 2019

MULTAN: Engineers of federal departments Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the Multan press club, demanding allocation of technical allowance, better services and improvement in salary structure and an end to discrimination.

All Pakistan Engineers Association (APEA) organised the demonstration and engineers of Mepco, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Radio, NHA and PIA, especially of National Transmission and Dispatch Company participated in the protest.

