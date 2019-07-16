Opp parties get ready for protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The opposition parties have finalized arrangements for the protest to be held on July 25.
The coordination committee of the opposition parties held a meeting at the Bacha Khan Markaz on Tuesday to finalise the arrangements for the protest.
The Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party and Qaumi Watan Party leaders attended the meeting. The meeting decided that a protest rally would be held on the Ring Road on July 25 to protest against the alleged rigging in the last general election.
