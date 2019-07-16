CM picks and drops women, children in rain

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday visited different areas of Lahore, including Shimla Pahari, Bohar Wala Chowk, Mall Road, Montgomery Road, Laxmi Chowk and GPO Chowk and inspected the situation arising after the rain.

He gave lift to women and children stuck in rainwater and dropped them to their place of destination. During the visit, the chief minister inspected the arrangements made for the water disposal and inquired the citizens about it, who complained about the accumulation of water on roads.

The chief minister replied that he had come out to review the people’s problems and assured that the administration and Wasa officials would complete the disposal of rainwater without any delay.

He directed the administrative officers and Wasa officials to early complete the water disposal by using all available resources. He asked them to personally monitor the process of water disposal and directed that they should remain present in the field until the completion of water disposal. He said that traffic police should efficiently perform to keep the traffic moving during rain.

He regretted that claimants of transforming the city of Lahore as ‘Paris’ had made no scheme of water disposal for the city. Those who evolved white elephant schemes did not ensure the basic job of water disposal, he added. The people’s problems will be solved soon as I belong to them and the administration has been activated to early solve them, he added.

After visiting different areas of the provincial metropolis, the chief minister went to Punjab Safe City Authority office and monitored the situation through CCTV cameras. He issued instructions saying that he had felt the citizens’ difficulty due to torrential rains. Our sorrows and pains are collective and I am standing with the citizens in this difficult situation. Water disposal will be ensured at the earliest, he added. Spokesman to CM Dr Shahbaz Gill accompanied the chief minister.