Islamabad police shares daily performance on social media

Islamabad: Social media has become important tool to highlight the performance of Islamabad police and its twitter account as well official page are being visited by thousands of people to know about the achievements of the force on daily basis.

Islamabad police share its daily performance and activities through posts on social media and the feedback from the people through their comments as well as remarks are very much helpful to gauge the popularity level of the force.

The recent post about reuniting one and half year old girl, Minha Zayat, in Shehzad town police area with her parents was appreciated by the Minister for Interior Ejaz Ahmed Shah. The minister appreciated the performance of entire police team including IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed for reuniting the girl with her parents.