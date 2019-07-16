New initiative to control diabetes

Islamabad: The Directorate of Health Services has signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) with the Diabetic Centre to coordinate activities aimed at reducing the growing epidemic of diabetes and its complications in Islamabad region. The LoU was signed by Dr. Hasan Orooj, Director General of the Directorate of Health Services, and a representative from the Diabetic Centre.

The activities will focus on raising awareness among general public, doctors, professionals and policy makers. Outreach sessions will be arranged specially in high-risk population areas including villages and slums devoid of a proper health infrastructure. Free screening for diabetes will be available to the general public, and a paramedic or doctor, where required, will accompany the mobile ambulance to the outreach areas.