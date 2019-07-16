Son of fake ‘peer’ arrested from Murree on murder charges

Rawalpindi: City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has taken notice of the death of a young man due to alleged torture by a fake peer; two suspects including the fake peer's son have been arrested while a murder case has been registered in Murree Police Station.

According to details, the CPO received information of a few people protesting in the area of Murree and stating that their fellow has been brutally tortured and murdered by a peer along with his people.

The CPO took immediate notice of the matter and dispatched respective SP and SDPO on the scene with directions to arrest the suspects, moreover, the CPO kept taking follow-ups in this regard every fifteen minutes via telephone. Due to such stern prompting, the police have arrested son of Peer Azmat Shah; the main perpetrator along with his accomplice. Raids are being carried out to nab the Peer Azmat Shah, whereas Murree Police has registered a case under the section of 302 PPC on the application of Zulfiqar; father of the murdered young man Waqas.

It was stated that Waqas was a follower of Peer Azmat, who by mistake once entered in the room entitled only for women followers. Upon this, he was brutally tortured by the culprits that eventually led to his death. The CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana has said that every single culprit involved in this crime will be arrested as well as the facilitators; the investigation will be conducted strictly on merit, whose monitoring will be accorded by higher authority.