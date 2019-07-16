Regime air raids kill 11 civilians in Syria: monitor

MAAR SHUREEN, Syria: Regime air strikes on Tuesday killed 11 civilians in opposition-held northwest Syria, the target of months of bombardment by the government and its ally Russia, a war monitor said. Three children were among 10 civilians killed in the village of Maar Shureen in the south of Idlib province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. An AFP photographer said the strike hit near a mosque in the centre of the village, destroying vegetable stalls and shops.