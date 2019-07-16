Authorities directed to expedite anti-dengue activities in Punjab

Rawalpindi: Fearing a spike in dengue cases this year, Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Tuesday directed the authorities to expedite anti-dengue activities in the province, besides taking effective steps for larviciding.

He issued these directions while presiding over a video-link meeting of divisional commissioners at Civil Secretariat. Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said that monitoring, surveillance and reporting of dengue related activities be improved. He warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed that special teams be constituted for monitoring of implementation of guidelines issued regarding dengue so that action could be taken against negligent officials. He mentioned that concerted efforts are needed to eradicate dengue once and for all. “Awareness about dengue should be enhanced as people’s cooperation can be very helpful in efforts to control dengue; relevant departments should play active role in this regard,” he added.

He ordered that availability of healthcare facilities and trained doctors and nurses be ensured for dengue patients in district and tehsil headquarter hospitals. He directed the divisional commissioners that meetings at district and tehsil level be held weekly to review anti-dengue activities and a report be submitted regularly in this regard. He said that surveillance teams should carry out ‘qualitative work’ as quality is more important than quantity, adding that hiring of staff be done if required.

The chief secretary also issued necessary instructions regarding identification of benami properties, price control and measures to eradicate polio. He ordered the divisional commissioners to extend full support to relevant departments for identification of benami properties.

Secretary Primary Health Zahid Akhtar Zaman told the meeting that 33 dengue cases have been confirmed in the province since January this year, adding that most of the cases have been reported from Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. He stated that a campaign has been launched to register HIV and hepatitis patients in the province and a widespread screening is underway in districts.

The meeting was attended by Prof Dr Faisal Masood, Divisional Commissioners of Lahore and Faisalabad, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and officers concerned while commissioners of Rawalpindi, Multan, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur participated through video conferencing.