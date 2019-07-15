India ‘A’ 2-0 up against WI ‘A’

ANTIGUA: Led by Navdeep Saini’s fifer, India ‘A’ downed their West Indies counterparts by 65 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match one-day series here. Till the point when India hadn’t lost a wicket in their innings, West Indies were already reeling at 108 for 7 in the 30th over of the chase, with the Delhi pacer having ripped through their middle order en route his maiden List A fifer and registering his best figures (5 for 46) Chasing 256, the hosts lost the wicket of John Campbell early in the chase. Brief scores: India A 255/8 in 50 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 85, Shubhman Gill 62; Romario Shepherd 4-36) beat West Indies A 190 in 43.5 overs (Raymon Reifer 71, Romario Shepherd 34*; Navdeep Saini 5-46) by 65 runs.