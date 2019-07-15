Low wages

I have been working in the Punjab Police IT department since 2015. The initiative for an online FIR record system started five years ago, which was quite an upgrade from the old and archaic system. Employees were hired five years ago but have still not been offered permanent positions and have not received any kind of increment or increase in our salaries, even to keep up with inflation.

I wish to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards ensuring that we at the very least get scaled incomes that allow for inflation so that we do not have to struggle as much, especially in these hard times.

Haris Sarwar

Sahiwal