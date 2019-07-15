close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 16, 2019

Low wages

Newspost

 
July 16, 2019

I have been working in the Punjab Police IT department since 2015. The initiative for an online FIR record system started five years ago, which was quite an upgrade from the old and archaic system. Employees were hired five years ago but have still not been offered permanent positions and have not received any kind of increment or increase in our salaries, even to keep up with inflation.

I wish to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards ensuring that we at the very least get scaled incomes that allow for inflation so that we do not have to struggle as much, especially in these hard times.

Haris Sarwar

Sahiwal

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus