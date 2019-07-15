close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

Afzal Qadri’s bail extended

National

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court two-judge bench on Monday extended the post-arrest bail of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) patron-in-chief Pir Afzal Qadri in a case of leading violent protests against the acquittal of a Christian woman.

The court had granted temporarily bail to Qadri on May 14 last on medical grounds. During Monday’s hearing, Qadri appeared before the bench along with a legal team and also presented medical reports to explain his health condition. Advocate Arif Awan on behalf of the TLP leader asked the court to confirm the bail owing to bad health of his client.

He said the petitioner had already expressed repentance on his speeches by submitting affidavits in the court. The bench adjourned hearing until Aug 3 and directed the petitioner’s counsel to place all medical reports on record through a separate civil miscellaneous application. The bench also extended the bail of the petitioner till the next date of hearing. In the case, the bench had also granted post-arrest bail to TLP chief Maulana Khadim Ali Rizvi.

