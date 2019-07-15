Engro Fertilizers awarded

KARACHI: Engro Fertilizers Limited has received two awards for Best Environmental Performance and Tree Plantation, a statement said on Monday.

Every year, the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) acknowledges the accomplishments of top companies shortlisted on their performance against comprehensive criteria. Mumtaz Ali Shah, chief secretary of Sindh, was the guest of honour at this awards ceremony.

Being the only company in Pakistan aligned with DuPont Environmental Standards, and additionally fully compliant with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Pakistan, Engro Fertilizers remains the torchbearer in combating climate change through major environmental improvement projects such as Carbon and Water Footprint Reduction and Energy Optimisation projects, as well as its One Million Tree Plantation initiative, it said.