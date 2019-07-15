close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

Engro Fertilizers awarded

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

KARACHI: Engro Fertilizers Limited has received two awards for Best Environmental Performance and Tree Plantation, a statement said on Monday.

Every year, the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) acknowledges the accomplishments of top companies shortlisted on their performance against comprehensive criteria. Mumtaz Ali Shah, chief secretary of Sindh, was the guest of honour at this awards ceremony.

Being the only company in Pakistan aligned with DuPont Environmental Standards, and additionally fully compliant with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Pakistan, Engro Fertilizers remains the torchbearer in combating climate change through major environmental improvement projects such as Carbon and Water Footprint Reduction and Energy Optimisation projects, as well as its One Million Tree Plantation initiative, it said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus