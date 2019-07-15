Gold hits new peak of Rs82,600/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,000/tola to a new all-time high of Rs82,600/tola.

According to Karachi Saraf Association, gold prices increased by Rs1,000/tola to Rs82,600 per tola in the local market, while 10 grams gold prices also increased by Rs858 to Rs70,800/10 grams. In the international market, gold prices witnessed an increase of $8/ounce to $1,416/ounce.

A jeweller said prices might further increase in the coming days, as gold was in higher demand in the international market, which increased its rates. “China and Russia are building their gold reserves,” he added.