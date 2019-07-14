Thunderstorm uproots dozens of trees in Khanpur

KHANPUR: Thunderstorm followed by heavy downpour on Sunday uprooted trees, damaged mud houses and destroyed the electricity transmission line in Khanpur area.

After heavy rainfall, water inflow in the Khanpur dam increased while the thunderstorm also damaged the water supply schemes which have created the shortage of clean drinking water in the area.

Thunderstorm damaged Khanpur city, Panj Katta, Paharpur and many other areas of the Khanpur tehsil where mud houses were badly damaged but fortunately no causality was reported.

In several areas of the tehsil flash flood has damaged the connecting roads and moreover, a thunderstorm has broken the electricity transmission lines and uprooted hundreds of the trees, both have caused the severe shortage of clean drinking water in Khanpur.

During last one week, gusty winds coupled with heavy rain have created havoc in different parts of Hazara division.

The metrological department has also forecasted heavy rains and thunderstorm during next week in Hazara division.