Tringale and Landry take lead as Vegas fades

LOS ANGELES: AndrewLandry and Cameron Tringale opened up a one-shot lead at the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic on Saturday after Jhonattan Vegas’s challenge imploded. Landry followed up his backto- back 65s over the first two rounds with a four-under-par 67 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. That was good enough to send him to the top of the leaderboard alongside Tringale, who carded seven birdies against one bogey on his way to a six-under-par 65. Tringale is yet to win a solo title on the PGA Tour while Landry is chasing only his second career win following victory in the Valero Texas Open last year.

Tringale’s low-scoring round came despite a bogey on the first hole. He recovered from that setback with birdies on the 2nd and 3rd, before making three more before the turn. Two birdies and seven pars down the stretch brought him home at six under, for a 16 under aggregate. Landry and Tringale have little breathing space at the top of the leaderboard, with two players, 2011 FedEx Cup champion Bill Haas and Adam Schenk lurking just one shot back on 15 under. Haas put himself in contentionwith a bogey-free sevenunder- par 64 as he chases a first tournament win since 2015. Two more birdies on the 7th and 8th holes were followed by four more on the back nine to leave the American within sight of ending a miserable run of form that has included 16 missed cuts in 40 events since 2018.