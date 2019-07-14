Mochizuki makes Grand Slam history for Japan at Wimbledon

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Shintaro Mochizuki made history on Sunday becoming the first Japanese player to win a boy’s Grand Slam title, beating Carlos Gimeno Valero of Spain 6-3, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final.
The 16-year-old, who was playing just his third grass court tournament, follows 1969 girls singles title winner Kazuko Sawamatsu in triumphing at the grass court Grand Slam. Mochizuki said he had learned a lot from his compatriot, 2014 US Open finalist Kei Nishikori. "He’s really nice," said Mochizuki. "He gives me a lot of advice. "Like sometimes I practice with him. I learn from him a lot. Yeah, he’s smart." Nishikori, nine times a Grand Slam quarter-finalist, took to Twitter almost immediately to fete his compatriot. However, it is not 29-year-old Nishikori who is his idol. "Roger Federer, I love watching him on TV, yeah," he said.
